Vice President’s Call with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani

Washington, DC - Vice President Mike Pence spoke with President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan by phone today. The two leaders discussed the impact of President Trump’s South Asia strategy over the past year. The Vice President and President Ghani discussed the current security situation in Afghanistan and efforts to initiate a peace process.

Vice President Pence reinforced the U.S. and international commitment to partner with and support the Afghan government and security forces. The Vice President and President Ghani also discussed the upcoming parliamentary elections that are scheduled for this fall and the need for political inclusion to enable the long-term stability and effectiveness of the Afghan government.