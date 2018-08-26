“Tech Talk” every Saturday in September

Wellton, Arizona - Feeling overwhelmed by ever-evolving technology? The Wellton Library will continue to host “Tech Talk” every Saturday in September at 10:30 a.m. Learn more about popular technology with hands-on experience, or simply listen and watch!

There is no charge to attend.



Saturday, September 1st @ 10:30 a.m.

"Email for Beginners"



Saturday, September 8th @ 10:30 a.m.

"Intermediate Email"



Saturday, September 15th @ 10:30 a.m.

"Meet Google"



Saturday, September 22nd @ 10:30 a.m.

"Using Search Engines"



Saturday, September 29th @ 10:30 a.m.

"Online Shopping"



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call (928) 785-9575.