One-on-one assistance with all aspects of job hunting

Wellton, Arizona - On Friday, September 7th and 28th, Arizona@Work Employment Specialist Cory Beck will be available at the Wellton Library for one-on-one assistance with all aspects of job hunting.

Friday, September 7th • 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Friday, September 28th • 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.



There is no charge to attend. Walk-ins are welcome, or call (928) 329-0990 to schedule an appointment.



The Wellton Library is located at 28790 San Jose Avenue. For more information, call Arizona@Work at (928) 329-0990.