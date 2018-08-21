Eight Nominations Sent to the Senate Today

NOMINATIONS SENT TO THE SENATE:

Wing Chau, of Rhode Island, to be United States Marshal for the District of Rhode Island for the term of four years, vice Jamie A. Hainsworth, term expired.

Ramona L. Dohman, of Minnesota, to be United States Marshal for the District of Minnesota for the term of four years, vice Sharon Jeanette Lubinski, retired.

Michael J. Fitzpatrick, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Ecuador.

Eric S. Gartner, of Pennsylvania, to be United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania for the term of four years, vice David Blake Webb, term expired.

Jeffrey Ross Gunter, of California, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of Iceland.

John C. Milhiser, of Illinois, to be United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois for the term of four years, vice James A. Lewis, resigned.

Richard Carlton Paschall III, of North Carolina, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Republic of The Gambia.

Eric William Stromayer, of Virginia, a Career Member of the Senior Foreign Service, Class of Minister-Counselor, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Togolese Republic.