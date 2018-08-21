And the music played on

Slovenia - It’s common knowledge that opera lovers are a special breed. Their devotion to the works of Puccini, Mozart and Verdi can border on the fanatical. And, many of them have a favorite opera that they will listen to more than any other. But, according to the Association of Mature American Citizens, one aficionado in Slovenia may have taken her love of La Traviata too far.

She was arrested for creating an annoyance by playing her recording of Giuseppe Verdi’s masterwork too loud and too often. It seems she started playing it 16 years ago to drown out the barking of a neighbor’s dog and never stopped playing it, day after day. If convicted at her court appearance, she faces up to six months in jail.