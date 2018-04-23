Yuma Sector Welcomes the Arizona National Guard

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol welcomed Arizona National Guard Soldiers and Airmen last week to the Yuma Sector headquarters.

Leadership greeted 25 National Guard members and provided initial instructions on support requirements.

National Guard members arrive at

Yuma Sector Headquarters

“Yuma Sector is highly appreciative of the support we will receive from the men and women of the Arizona National Guard,” Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl Landrum said. “The success of Yuma Sector begins with hard working employees, synergistic partnerships with local, state, federal and tribal agencies and the continued support of local citizens and communities.”

National Guard personnel receive an

incoming briefing by Yuma Sector

staff

The initial wave of Soldiers and Airmen are assigned to jobs such as vegetation clearing, camera operators, criminal analysts, administration clerks and training assistance.

Yuma is expected to receive more than 60 National Guard members over the next few months. The length of tours vary and are subject to changes in mission requirements.