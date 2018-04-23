Blythe Border Patrol Agents Seize Stolen Vehicle and Cash

Yuma, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents in Blythe, California seized a sizeable amount of cash and recovered a stolen vehicle in two separate incidents over the past week.

In the first event, Blythe Station Border Patrol Integrated Targeting Team (ITT) agents were performing anti-smuggling operations on Interstate 40 on April 13. At approximately 3:15 a.m. they conducted an immigration stop on a 2006 Honda Civic bearing a Georgia license plate. A Border Patrol canine positively alerted to the vehicle. Agents seized $18,540 in cash and other drug paraphernalia. The 25-year-old male driver and 24-year-old male passenger were both United States citizens.

In the second event, agents with the Blythe Station ITT attempted to perform an immigration stop on a 2018 Range Rover at approximately 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle initially stopped and then sped off after agents tried to run checks on the Vehicle Identification Number. After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and the suspect fled on foot. The suspect later surrendered after a short search of the area. During questioning, the suspect stated that he had stolen the vehicle in Tucson, Arizona. The male suspect, a 23-year-old United States citizen, and stolen vehicle were turned over to the La Paz County Sheriff’s Office.

Both ITT seizures were a part of a concentrated effort on Interstate 40 focused on Alien Smuggling. Agents also apprehended a total of 17 illegal aliens of various nationalities over a two-week period.

Integrated Targeting Teams were established in Yuma Sector to enhance U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Counter Network Approach. They perform synchronized targeting of high-risk transnational and illicit criminal organizations.