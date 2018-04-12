Acting Secretary Sullivan's Meeting With Cuban Independent Civil Society

Lima, Peru - Acting Secretary of State John J. Sullivan and USAID Administrator Green met today with Cuban independent civil society members on the margins of the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru to demonstrate support for the Cuban people in the face of continued repression by their government.

The Acting Secretary applauded the work these activists and independent thinkers do to promote a more open, free, and prosperous future for their country. Participants from civil society noted their friends and colleagues who were prevented from attending the Summit by the Cuban government. The Acting Secretary condemned the harassment and intimidation by state security services faced by these individuals routinely.

In light of the undemocratic leadership transition set to take place on April 19 in Cuba, Acting Secretary Sullivan reaffirmed support for the Cuban people and the call for democratic reforms to Cuba’s flawed electoral process and an end to arbitrary detention and intimidation of independent civil society.