President Donald J. Trump Announces Intent to Nominate and Appoint Personnel to Key Administration Posts

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to nominate the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

John P. Pallasch of Kentucky, to be an Assistant Secretary of Labor for Employment and Training. Mr. Pallasch most recently served as executive director of the Office of Employment and Training at the Kentucky Department of Labor, where he led teams providing employment services and unemployment insurance programs to the Commonwealth of Kentucky. In his previous tenure at the U.S. Department of Labor, Mr. Pallasch served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Mine Safety and Health. In this role, he supervised more than 330 staff and was responsible for a budget of more than $332 million. He received his BS in sociology and criminology from the Ohio State University, as well as a JD and certificate in alternative dispute resolution from Pepperdine University School of Law.

Jennifer L. Homendy of Virginia, to be a Member of the National Transportation Safety Board, for the remainder of a 5-year term expiring December 31, 2019. Ms. Homendy currently serves as Democratic Staff Director of the Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines, and Hazardous Materials for the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, U.S. House of Representatives, a position she has held since 2004. She advises members of Congress on legislation involving railroads, the safety of oil and natural gas pipelines, and the transportation of hazardous materials. She is certified by the International Association of Fire Fighters on Core HazMat Operations and Missions-Specific PPE and Product Control. From 1999 to 2004, she was a Legislative Representative for the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Prior to that, Ms. Homendy worked for the Transportation Trades Department, AFL-CIO, the American Iron and Steel Institute, and the National Federation of Independent Business. Ms. Homendy is a graduate of the Pennsylvania State University and lives in Virginia with her husband, Michael, and daughter, Alexandra. She is a native of the State of Connecticut.

President Donald J. Trump today announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration: