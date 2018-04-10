U.S. Senator John McCain on the seizure of Backpage.com

Washington, DC - U.S. Senator John McCain (R-AZ) released the following statement on the seizure of Backpage.com:

“The seizure of the malicious sex marketplace Backpage.com marks an important step forward in the fight against human trafficking. This builds on the historic effort in Congress to reform the law that for too long has protected websites like Backpage from being held liable for enabling the sale of young women and children. Today’s action sends a strong message to Backpage and any other company facilitating online sex trafficking that they will be held accountable for these horrific crimes."