President Donald J. Trump’s Meeting with Defense and Military Leaders

Washington, DC - President Donald J. Trump met today with the top defense and military leaders of the United States to review progress in protecting America and our interests. The President reiterated his commitment to rebuilding the U.S. Armed Forces, including through the budget agreement he made with the Congress that delivers more than $1.4 trillion in defense spending over the next two years.

This budget supports efforts to recover readiness, grow the force, buy more modern equipment, and give our troops a much deserved pay raise. The President commended the work done on developing and implementing new strategies that will further advance our military’s strength and national security. The President also lauded the leaders for their work at home, in conflict zones, and against our Nation’s toughest security challenges. Finally, President Trump highlighted the tremendous sacrifices made by our soldiers, sailors, airman, Marines, National Guardsmen, and Coast Guardsmen around the world each and every day.