Yuma, Arizona - There's an easy way to remember what to do when you twist an ankle, injure a muscle or suffer any other mild sprain or strain. It's a first-aid strategy called PRICE.
The acronym stands for:
- Protect the area to avoid pain and further injury.
- Rest to promote healing.
- Ice the injury to reduce inflammation.
- Compress the area to further reduce swelling.
- Elevate the injury above your heart to continue healing.
After the first two days, gently begin to use the injured area. You should see a gradual, progressive improvement in the ability to support weight and move without pain. Mild and moderate sprains usually heal fully in three to six weeks.