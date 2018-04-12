Koch Foods Inc. Recalls Beef Products

Washington, DC - Koch Foods, Inc., a Fairfield, Ohio establishment, is recalling approximately 119,480 pounds of beef rib-shaped patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue plastic pieces, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The fully cooked, not shelf stable rib-shaped beef patty with BBQ sauce products were produced on July 8, 2016. The following products are subject to recall:

30-lb. bulk boxes containing 6 plastic shrink-wrapped unlabeled packages of “Fully Cooked Rib-Shaped Beef Patty With BBQ Sauce” and identified by case code “67329” and lot number “JTM 16190” represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20795” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a distributors nationwide for institutional use.

The problem was discovered when the firm received notification from a customer, and the firm notified FSIS on April 5, 2018.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mark Kaminsky, Quality Assurance Manager, at (847) 384-5940. Media with questions can contact James Bohlander, Recall Coordinator, at (513) 642-2653.