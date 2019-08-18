Border News

Edinberg, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector disrupted five narcotic smuggling attempts in the last several days.

On Saturday afternoon, Fort Brown agents working near Brownsville, Texas, observed several subjects walking away from the U.S. riverbank carrying bundles of narcotics. As agents attempted arrest them, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics in an attempt to abscond. Agents successfully arrested three smugglers and seized five bundles of marijuana. The marijuana weighed over 110 pounds, worth an estimated $91K. San Benito, Texas, Police Department took custody of the subjects and narcotics.

Similarly on Monday night, agents working in Rio Grande City, Texas, observed several subjects illegally cross the Rio Grande carrying bundles of marijuana. As agents approached the group, the smugglers dropped the bundles and fled to Mexico. A search of the area resulted in the seizure of eight bundles of marijuana weighing over 680 pounds and worth an estimated $546K. Border Patrol turned the narcotics over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

That same night, Rio Grande City agents disrupted another smuggling attempt. When agents approached a group of smugglers carrying bundles of narcotics near Garciasville, Texas, the smugglers abandoned the drugs and retreated to Mexico. Agents seized six bundles of marijuana weighing nearly 225 pounds worth an estimated $180K. The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the narcotics.

On Tuesday, agents conducted a traffic stop in Brownsville, Texas, resulting in the seizure of more than 245 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $199K.

Meanwhile at the Falfurrias Checkpoint, agents arrested a United States Citizen after a failed narcotic smuggling attempt. Agents referred the man to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to his vehicle. During the investigation, agents located eight bundles of marijuana weighing over 170 pounds and worth an estimated $138K. Agents turned the case over to the Brooks County Sheriff’s Office for prosecution.

On Wednesday night, Harlingen agents responded to a report of three subjects walking north of the Rio Grande carrying bundles of narcotics near Bluetown, Texas. As agents responded, the smugglers abandoned the narcotics and fled to Mexico. Agents searched the area and recovered 154 pounds of marijuana worth an estimated $123K. Border Patrol turned the narcotics over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Border Patrol is processing the cases accordingly.