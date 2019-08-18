Border News

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, officers at the Port of Nogales seized just more than 158 pounds of methamphetamine Monday.

CBP Officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 57-year-old Tucson woman for further inspection of her Mercury sedan when she attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early Monday morning. The search led to the discovery of nearly 160 packages from throughout the vehicle. The packages were identified as more than 158 pounds of meth, with an estimated value of more than $142,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.