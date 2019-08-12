Marijuana Smuggling Continues to Plague the Rio Grande Valley

Border News

Edinburg, Texas - U.S. Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley disrupted four narcotic smuggling attempts.

On Friday evening, Fort Brown agents responded to the report of a narcotic smuggling attempt near Brownsville, Texas. Agents located two Mexican juveniles attempting to smuggle the narcotics into the United States. Agents seized two bundles of marijuana and transported the juveniles and contraband to the Fort Brown Border Patrol station for processing.

The following morning, agents working at the Falfurrias Checkpoint referred a Toyota Tacoma to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle. During the investigation, agents located 19 bundles of marijuana hidden throughout the vehicle. Agents arrested the driver and turned the case over the Brooks County Sheriff’s Officer for prosecution.

On Saturday night, Rio Grande City agents working near Garciasville, Texas, responded to a report of a Chevrolet Blazer traveling away from the Rio Grande at a high rate of speed. Responding agents located the vehicle abandoned in dense brush. Inside the vehicle, agents discovered 47 packages of marijuana, weighing over 535 pounds, worth an estimated $429K.

Early Sunday morning, agents assigned to the Special Operations Detachment responded to the report of a subject carrying a bundle of marijuana entering the drainage system near Hidalgo, Texas. With the assistance of the Hidalgo Fire Department, agents entered the drainage system and located two bundles of marijuana and a nine year-old Mexican boy who was being used to maneuver the bundles through the drainage system.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.