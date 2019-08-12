Border Patrol Prevents Tractor-trailer Human Smuggling Attempt

Border News

Laredo, Texas - Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted a smuggling attempt of five individuals at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate Highway 35 north of Laredo, Texas.

The incident occurred late in the afternoon on August 2, when agents encountered a white tractor-trailer in the primary inspection lane. During the immigration inspection, the driver granted consent to a non-intrusive VACIS scan of the vehicle. After noticing several anomalies in the sleeper area, the tractor was referred to secondary for further inspection.

Agents discovered five individuals hiding in the sleeper area of the tractor who were later determined to be illegal aliens. The driver, a United States Citizen, and the five individuals were placed under arrest.

Record checks on the five individuals determined they were nationals of Mexico in the country illegally. All individuals were processed accordingly. The case was referred to Homeland Security Investigations. The tractor-trailer utilized in the alien smuggling attempt was seized by the United States Border Patrol.

To report suspicious activity such as alien and/or drug smuggling, download the “USBP Laredo Sector” App or contact the Laredo Sector Border Patrol toll free at 1-800-343-1994.