Border News

Douglas, Arizona - Douglas Station Border Patrol agents arrested a previously convicted felon Friday after he illegally entered the United States near Douglas.

During processing, agents conducting records checks learned that David Montalban-Blanco, a 48-year-old Mexican national, has felony convictions in Alabama, including conspiracy to produce false U.S. identification documents and possession of a firearm by an illegal alien.

Montalban will remain in federal custody to face charges for re-entering the U.S. as an aggravated felon.

All persons apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.