Border News

Tucson, Arizona - Nogales Border Patrol agents arrested a 22-year-old Tucson man Monday afternoon after finding three male Mexican nationals in the rear of his SUV at the Intestate 19 Immigration Checkpoint.

Agents working the primary inspection lane discovered three individuals laying down in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The three men were determined to be in the country illegally after immigration questioning.

Agents seized the vehicle and arrested the driver for human smuggling. The three Mexican nationals, ages 19, 21, and 39, were processed for immigration violations.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.