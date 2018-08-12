Nogales CBP Officers Nab Cocaine Smuggler

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a Mexican national for attempting to smuggle cocaine into the United States Thursday, worth more than $643,000.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 27-year-old Mexican man for further inspection of his Ford SUV he was driving Thursday morning. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect, officers removed multiple packages of cocaine from the rocker panels. The drugs weighed almost 27 pounds, with an estimated value of more than $643,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.