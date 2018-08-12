Suspect Drug Smuggler Unable to Get a Leg Up on CBP Officers at Port Of San Luis

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. teen in connection to a failed smuggling attempt Wednesday resulting in the seizure of nearly five pounds of heroin at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 15-year-old male for additional inspection as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico through a pedestrian lane Wednesday morning. Following an alert by a CBP narcotics detection canine to a scent it was trained to detect, officers discovered packages of heroin wrapped around both of his upper legs. The drugs are valued at almost $134,000.

CBP officers seized the drugs, while the subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.