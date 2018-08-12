Border Patrol Agents Rescue Female in the Desert

Sierra Blanca, Texas - The rescue of a female in the desert in west Texas culminated after Agents from the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station apprehended four male illegal aliens from Mexico and Guatemala near the Consuelo Ranch on April 7.

Desert Rescue in Big Bend, Texas

The group, who were in good health, had previously made a distress call via cell phone regarding a female in their group. The group said they left a female behind the previous day, at approximately 3:00 p.m. (MDT). They identified the missing female as Guatemalan, approximately 17-to-19 years of age. Border Patrol agents interviewed the group to get an approximate location of where they last saw the female. Agents from the Sierra Blanca Station, and additional agents from El Paso Sector Mobile Response team, deployed in an attempt to locate the missing female.

The following day, Sierra Blanca Station Agents, El Paso BORSTAR Agents, and CBP Air and Marine Agents with a rotary-wing aircraft continued to search for the missing female. At approximately 10:45 a.m. the missing female was located. She was evaluated and provided with first aid at the rescue site, and found to be severely dehydrated. A CBP Air and Marine aircraft transported the female and a BORSTAR agent to Interstate 10 and Farmers Market Road 192, where a Fort Hancock EMS took over the transport and provided medical assistance. Fort Hancock EMS transported the female to Del Sol Medical Center in El Paso, Texas for further medical evaluation and treatment. She remains at Del Sol Medical Center.