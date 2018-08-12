Air Interdiction Agent from the McAllen Air Branch Rescues Drowning Woman

La Joya, Texas - A Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) Air Interdiction Agent jumped into the Rio Grande to save a drowning woman.

On Tuesday, AMO Air Interdiction Agents assigned to the McAllen Air and Marine Branch conducted line operations when they spotted a group of illegal aliens on the U.S. riverbank near La Joya, Texas. As the agents alerted Border Patrol, the group ran back toward the Rio Grande and jumped off a 15 foot cliff into the river to swim back to Mexico. Agents observed as a single woman, who was hesitant to jump in, contemplate the decision. Despite attempts to coax the woman off the cliff, the woman jumped into the river and immediately struggled to stay afloat. After noticing the woman could not swim and that the group of illegal aliens refused to offer her assistance, one of the Air Interdiction Agents jumped into the water and retrieved her.

The woman was not injured and did not require any medical attention.

