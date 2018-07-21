Nogales CBP Officers Seize $150K in Hard Drugs

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested a 37-year-old Arizona woman involved in a failed attempt to smuggle methamphetamine and cocaine into the United States Monday.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred the woman for further inspection of her Chevy sedan. A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it was trained to detect beneath the center console. A search led to the discovery of more than 2 pounds of meth, worth $6,600 and nearly 13 pounds of cocaine with a value of almost $144,000.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle. The subject was arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.