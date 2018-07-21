San Luis CBP Officers Seize Meth and Weapons

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested three U.S. citizens and a Mexican national in connection to a pair of failed smuggling attempts over the weekend at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers seized two handguns before

they could be taken into Mexico

CBP officers working outbound inspection operations with members of the Yuma County Sheriff and San Luis Police referred a 25-year-old Mexican man and two U.S. citizen male passengers in his Honda sedan for additional questioning as they attempted to exit the United States Saturday afternoon. After a San Luis Police Department canine alerted an odor it was trained to detect, officers discovered a stolen Glock pistol with an empty magazine beneath the passenger seat, which was found to be reported stolen out of Maricopa County. When the three men were searched, officers discovered a second Glock pistol also with an empty magazine on the 20-year-old male.

Early Sunday morning, officers referred a 19-year-old San Luis man for further inspection of his Hyundai sedan as he attempted to re-enter the U.S. from Mexico. After a positive alert by a CBP canine, officers discovered multiple packages of meth weighing more than 14 pounds, with an estimated worth of almost $43,000 within the backseat.

CBP officers seized the drugs, weapons, and vehicles. All four subjects were arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.