Nogales Woman Arrested for Smuggling Heroin

Nogales, Arizona - Nogales Station Border Patrol agents arrested a 42-year-old Nogales woman at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Wednesday morning after discovering more than 2 pounds of brown heroin concealed within her undergarments.

Agents referred a passenger shuttle van for a routine secondary immigration inspection of its passengers and, in the process, discovered the woman had four packages of brown heroin on her body. The woman was arrested and transported to the Nogales Station for processing on drug smuggling charges. The case was then turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.