CBP Officers Arrest Two for Drug Smuggling

Nogales, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at Arizona’s Port of Nogales arrested 2 U.S. citizens involved in connections with separate failed attempts to smuggle heroin and methamphetamine into the United States Tuesday, worth nearly $178,000.

CBP officers at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing referred a 41-year-old man for further inspection of his Chevrolet sedan. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers found nearly 50 packages of meth throughout the vehicle. The drugs weighed more than 51 pounds, worth in excess of $153,000.

CBP officers at the pedestrian lanes at the Mariposa Crossing referred a 40-year-old woman for further inspection on Tuesday afternoon. After a CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to a scent it is trained to detect, officers found 2 packages strapped around her midsection. One of the packages contained just more than a pound of meth, worth nearly $3,300, while the other package contained more than a pound of heroin, worth in excess of $21,000.

Officers seized the drugs as well as the vehicle. Both subjects were arrested and then turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.