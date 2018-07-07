Border Patrol Agents Arrest 18th Street Gang Member

Sells, Arizona - Three Points Station Border Patrol agents arrested an 18th Street Gang member from El Salvador after he entered the United States illegally near Sells Thursday night.

Agents apprehended 39-year-old Juan Mancia-Garcia and transported him to the Tucson Coordination Center for processing. Agents conducted a records check and learned Mancia has numerous removals and is a member of the 18th Street Gang.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.