San Luis CBP Officers Arrest Meth Smuggler

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a male Mexican national in a failed smuggling attempt yesterday, resulting in the seizure of nearly 40 pounds of methamphetamine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 22-year-old San Luis man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico in a Ford truck. A CBP canine alert led officers to discover multiple packages of meth, worth an estimated $115,500 in the vehicle’s spare tire.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicle, and arrested the subject who was then turned over to Homeland Security Investigations.

Federal law allows officers to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.