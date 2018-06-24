San Luis CBP Officers Seize $370K in Meth

San Luis, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a U.S. citizen as well as a Mexican national, in connection to a pair of failed smuggling attempts earlier this week resulting in the seizure of more than 123 pounds of methamphetamine at Arizona’s Port of San Luis.

Officers referred a 19-year-old San Luis, Arizona man for additional questioning as he attempted to enter the U.S. from Mexico early yesterday morning in his Ford truck. After an alert to the presence of what it is trained to detect by a CBP canine, officers discovered multiple packages of meth within the vehicle’s fuel tank of nearly 53 pounds, worth $158,000.

Monday, a 41-year-old Mexican man was referred for further inspection of his Honda truck. A positive alert by a CBP canine led to the discovery of nearly 71 pounds of meth, worth almost $212,000 within the rear quarter panels.

CBP officers seized the drugs and vehicles, and the subjects were both arrested and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.