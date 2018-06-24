CBP Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry Seize More Than $4.2 Million in Liquid Methamphetamine

Laredo, Texas - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers recently seized a significant amount of alleged crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $4.2 million in one enforcement action at the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge.

“CBP has numerous layers of enforcement and our officers will go above and beyond to keep these illicit drugs from entering our country and affecting our community,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “This seizure demonstrates how the officers’ determination, utilization of technology and canines led to the discovery of this hard narcotic.”

On Monday, June 18, CBP officers assigned to the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge referred a 2009 Volkswagen SUV, driven by a 21-year-old United States citizen who resides in Roswell, Georgia to secondary for an intensive inspection. CBP officers conducted a thorough secondary examination, utilizing canine units and the non-intrusive inspection system to locate the hidden narcotics. A total of 213 pounds of alleged liquid methamphetamine was discovered within the vehicle.

The seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $4,269,869.

CBP officers seized the narcotics and the vehicle. The driver was arrested and the case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents.