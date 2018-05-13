Border Patrol Agents Arrest Lawfully Admitted Permanent Resident in Smuggling Event

Wellton, Arizona - Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate-8 Immigration Checkpoint arrested a lawfully admitted permanent resident, commonly known as a “green card” holder, yesterday afternoon after she attempted to smuggle methamphetamine with her seven-year-old son in the vehicle.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, Wellton Station agents sent a white 2006 Pontiac Torrent to the secondary inspection area after a Border Patrol canine positively alerted to the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded 41.71 pounds of methamphetamine in a false compartment located in the rear cargo area. The methamphetamine has an approximate value of $125,130.

The female driver, a 24-year-old Mexican national, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute. Her son, a United States Citizen, was turned over to Child Protective Services.