Phoenix Couple Arrested for Human Smuggling

Bisbee, Arizona - Border Patrol agents from the Brian A. Terry Station in Bisbee arrested four people during a foiled human smuggling attempt Monday evening on State Route 92.

Agents stopped a Nissan Maxima for an immigration inspection after they observed two people enter the vehicle from the desert. During the stop, agents encountered four adults and confirmed the two rear male passengers were Mexican nationals illegally present in the country.

The male driver and front female passenger, both U.S. citizens from the Phoenix area, were arrested for human smuggling. The illegal aliens were arrested for immigration violations. Agents also seized the vehicle and a loaded 9 mm pistol believed to belong to the driver.

All persons arrested will remain in custody pending a court disposition on their respective charges.

Federal law allows agents to charge individuals by complaint, a method that allows the filing of charges for criminal activity without inferring guilt. An individual is presumed innocent unless and until competent evidence is presented to a jury that establishes guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Citizens can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.