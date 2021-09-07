Arizona News

Douglas, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Port of Douglas officers arrested a local 19-year-old male over the weekend as he attempted to smuggle cash into Mexico.

Saturday evening, CBP officers conducting outbound inspections at the Douglas Crossing referred the Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico, resident for additional inspection as he attempted to enter Mexico.

After questioning, officers seized nearly $6,100 in suspected drug proceeds from the man. The case was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.

Due to the pandemic restrictions on non-essential travel, Transnational Criminal organizations have resorted to recruiting U.S. citizens and Legal Permanent Resident migrants as carriers of illegal contraband.