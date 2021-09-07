Arizona News

Douglas, Arizona - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) officer Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) saved the life of a semi-conscious young woman apparently in the midst of an opioid overdose.

The incident occurred Sunday evening, at the Douglas Port of Entry. The woman was carried by two unidentified men to the pedestrian lanes at the port where a supervisory CBP Officer immediately notified Douglas Fire Department (DFD). An on-site CBP trained EMT officer responded. The EMT observed the woman was exhibiting signs of a possible opioid overdose.

The CBP officer administered two doses of Narcan which took approximately 60 seconds to take effect. The woman regained full consciousness . While waiting for EMS, the woman stated that she believes someone gave her an unknown narcotic in Mexico. DFD arrived on scene and transported the subject to a local medical facility.

“This incident highlights the compassion of our officers, and the effort they put forth to keep the residents of our bi-national communities safe,” said Douglas Area Port Director Jeffrey A. Wilson. “Travelers should be mindful with whom and with what they interact while they are outside the United States.