Arizona News

Kingman, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced the appointment of Megan A. McCoy to the Mohave County Superior Court. The vacancy on the Mohave County Superior Court was created by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr., on June 30, 2021.

Under the Arizona Constitution, judges of the Superior Court in counties with a population of less than 250,000 persons are elected by the voters. When a judge retires or resigns prior to a general election, the vacancy created by the retirement or resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election.

“Megan’s career shows her dedication to Mohave County and she will bring that dedication to the bench to improve her community,” said Governor Ducey. “I am delighted to appoint Megan McCoy to the Mohave County Superior Court.”

Megan A. McCoy is a Kingman native whose career has been defined by public service to her community. She currently handles juvenile and family law cases in Mohave County Superior Court as a full-time Commissioner and Judge Pro Tem. Before this, Megan served the people of Mohave County as a prosecutor at the County Attorney’s Office for 13 years. Her career saw her representing the state of Arizona in thousands of cases, ranging from white-collar crimes to crimes against children. As a prosecutor, Megan also helped to draft model legislation allowing for felons to be prosecuted for “unlawful flight” when they evade marked and unmarked police cars.

Megan has received recognition on many occasions for her work as a prosecutor, and for her time spent in community involvement. In 2010, Megan was presented with the Community Partnership Award by the City of Kingman Police Department, and in both 2013 and 2014, she was the recipient of the Outstanding Task Force Award, presented to her by the Arizona High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA). In 2013, Megan was named the Arizona Narcotic Officers Association Prosecutor of the Year.

Megan is a native of Mohave County, having graduated from Kingman High School in 2000. She remains involved in her community in several volunteer roles. Among them, Megan is a Troop Co-Leader for the Girl Scouts, as well as a member of the Crossover Youth Governance Board. She also volunteers at local schools where she gives presentations about the law.

Megan graduated with her law degree from Georgetown University in 2006. Prior to this, she graduated from the University of California San Diego in 2003, where she majored in Political Science, with minors in Legal Studies and Literature/Writing.