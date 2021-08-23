Arizona News

Kingman, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey Thursday announced the appointment of Christina Spurlock as the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court. This appointment fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Virlynn Tinnell. Under Arizona law, the vacancy created by the resignation is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next general election in 2022.

“Christina’s wealth of experience and commitment to serving the court community make her an excellent choice for Mohave County,” said Governor Ducey. “I am happy to appoint Christina Spurlock as the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court.”

Christina is a lifetime resident of Mohave County who began working at the Mohave County Superior Court Clerk’s Office in 2007. Through her hard work and leadership, she worked her way up into a leadership role and was appointed Interim Clerk by Judge Charles Gurtler in April of 2021. Through her time at the Clerk’s Office, Christina has gained extensive direct experience handling the responsibilities of the Clerk’s Office including record maintenance and administration of court funds.

Christina previously served as Deputy Director of the Clerk’s Office from 2017 to 2021. From 2011 to 2017, Christina worked as Court Services Supervisor where she was responsible for the records retention schedule, as well as the storage and inventory of evidence submitted to the Court.

From her many roles, Christina has gained substantial experience and training in the filing, processing, and proper management of cases. Christina has also assisted in the piloting of technological innovations for the Mohave County Superior Court, including electronic filing of civil cases and electronic evidence management. Christina helped implement electronic transmission to the Arizona Disposition Reporting System for Mohave County which reports disposition and sentencing information throughout Arizona.