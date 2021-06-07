Governor Ducey Announces Application Extension For Judge Of The Superior Court In Mohave County

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey extended the deadline for applications for Judge of the Superior Court of Mohave County. The Governor will make the appointment to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Charles W. Gurtler, Jr.

Applications will now be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at azgovernor.gov/judges.



Applicants must be at least 30 years of age and less than 65 years of age, of good moral character, admitted to the practice of law in Arizona, a resident of Arizona for the past five years, and a resident of Mohave County for the past year pursuant to Article VI, Sections 22 and 37 of the Arizona Constitution.



A signed original application with all attachments, and a searchable .pdf version of the application and attachments must be submitted to Anni Foster, General Counsel, Office of Governor Doug Ducey, Executive Tower, 1700 W. Washington St., Phoenix, AZ 85007, by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, 2021.



All interviews are open to the public. The interview date will be announced.