Parker Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Abusive Sexual Contact With a Minor

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - On Tuesday, Marcus Leon Tuchawena, 24, of Parker, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 84 months in prison for abusive sexual contact with a minor. Tuchawena was also sentenced to lifetime supervised release and is required to register as a sex offender. Tuchawena previously pleaded guilty to this charge.

On October 21, 2019, Tuchawena engaged in abusive sexual contact with the minor victim at a home in Parker, Arizona, on the Colorado River Indian Tribes Indian Reservation. Tuchawena and the victim are both enrolled members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Christina J. Reid-Moore, District of Arizona, Phoenix handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-20-00145-PHX-DWL

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-036_Tuchawena