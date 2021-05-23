Arizona Recognizes Military Appreciation Month

Arizona News

Yuma, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey declared May 2021 Military Appreciation Month to honor the sacrifices of our nation’s military personnel and their dedication to protecting our freedom and keeping Americans safe.

“Arizona is grateful to the men and women in uniform who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our nation,” said Governor Ducey. “Members of the U.S. Armed Forces serve abroad and at home to keep us safe, protect our freedom and strengthen our nation. Thank you to the military personnel and their families, who sacrifice so much, for your unwavering bravery and service to this country.”

WHEREAS, the Armed Forces of the United States continues to serve as a unified team, at home and at installations throughout the world, ensuring our own security and the security of our allies and fostering the settlement of international differences by peaceful processes; and



WHEREAS, enlightened understanding and unwavering support of our Armed Forces by an informed American people are vital to the strength and vigor of our Armed Forces; and



WHEREAS, the soldiers, sailors, marines, airmen, guardians, and coast guardsmen, from whom we ask so much, are the cornerstone of our military might and richly deserve to have a special day set aside in their honor; and



WHEREAS, Arizona is the proud home of military installations that are critical to our nation’s defense; and



WHEREAS, the Air Force installations include Luke Air Force Base, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, and Barry M. Goldwater Range East; and



WHEREAS, the Army installations include Fort Huachuca and Yuma Proving Ground; and



WHEREAS, the Marine Corps installations include Barry M. Goldwater Range West, and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma; and



WHEREAS, the National Guard installations include Arizona Air National Guard 161st Air Refueling Wing, 162nd Wing, 214th Attack Group, Arizona National Guard Joint Force Headquarters, Arizona Army National Guard, Arizona Army National Guard Readiness Centers located throughout the state, Buckeye Training Site, Camp Navajo, Florence Military Reservation, Papago Park Military Reservation, Silverbell Army Heliport, and Western Army Aviation Training Site (WAATS); and



WHEREAS, the Navy installation includes the United States Naval Observatory; and



WHEREAS, Arizona is forever grateful for the sacrifices of time and treasure made each day by Arizona’s Armed Forces families; and



WHEREAS, our citizens owe an eternal debt of gratitude to members of our Armed Forces.



NOW, THEREFORE, I, Douglas A. Ducey, Governor of the State of Arizona, do hereby proclaim May 2021 as





MILITARY APPRECIATION MONTH





IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand and caused to be affixed the Great Seal of the State of Arizona



GOVERNOR



DONE at the Capitol in Phoenix on this fourteenth day of May in the year Two Thousand and Twenty-One, and of the Independence of the United States of America the Two Hundred and Forty-Fifth.



ATTEST:



SECRETARY OF STATE