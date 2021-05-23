Governor Ducey Announces Application Extension For Clerk Of The Superior Court In Mohave County

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Governor Doug Ducey extended the deadline for applications for an interim appointment to fill the position of Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court.

Applications will now be accepted until 5 p.m. on Friday, June 4th, 2021. A copy of the application and instructions for applying can be downloaded at https://bc.azgovernor.gov/.



To qualify for appointment, applicants must be eligible to vote and a Republican.



The Governor’s Office will review applications and interview qualified applicants in order for the Governor to make an appointment to fill the vacancy pursuant to Arizona Revised Statute 16-230(A) and Arizona Attorney General Opinion 85-007, until a clerk can be elected during the next general election. For further information about the position and its responsibilities, visit the Mohave County Clerk of the Superior Court website and Arizona Revised Statute 12-283.



The salary for the Mohave County Superior Court Clerk is $63,800 as provided by law.