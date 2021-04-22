FBI Phoenix Recognizes Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Honors Those Who Persevere

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The FBI Phoenix Field Office, in commemoration of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 18–24, 2021, joins its federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners in taking this opportunity to raise awareness about crime victims’ issues and rights. NCVRW is celebrated each year in communities across the nation to honor, acknowledge, and support crime victims.

The FBI’s mission is to protect the American people and uphold the Constitution of the United States. When a scammer victimizes the elderly, a predator targets a child online, or terror strikes a community, the FBI works to bring the perpetrators to justice. But our job doesn’t stop there. One of the most important additional roles we play is assisting victims of federal crime through our victim services division. The FBI Phoenix Field Office has Victim Specialists in Phoenix and in each of our seven Resident Agencies across the state to include: Tucson, Sierra Vista, Yuma, Flagstaff, Pinetop-Lakeside, Lake Havasu, and Gallup.

The victim services mission is to inform, support, and assist victims in navigating the aftermath of crime and the criminal justice process with dignity and resilience. That includes, but is not limited to, working with elderly couples who lost their savings to a scam, providing emotional support to a child victim, and providing all assistance a family may need after the loss of a loved one.

“Our compassion for victims of crime is at the core of who we are and why we do what we do,” said Sean Kaul, special agent in charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “This week, we remember and honor the millions of Americans who have been impacted by a devastating crime. The FBI and our victim specialists stand with them and recognize their strength and courage.”

For additional information about the FBI victim specialist program, visit: https://www.fbi.gov/resources/victim-services. For additional information on how the FBI helps victims of crime, visit: https://www.fbi.gov/news/stories/vsd-ensures-crime-victims-get-support-041921.