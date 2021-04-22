Former Bureau of Prisons Correctional Officer Sentenced for Sex Offense

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Irv Anglin, 29, of Tempe, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 8 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. Anglin previously pleaded guilty to Abusive Sexual Contact of a Ward. Anglin will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Anglin worked as a Correctional Officer at the Federal Bureau of Prisons in Phoenix, Arizona. Between January 1, 2019, and November 30, 2019, Anglin engaged in sexual contact with an inmate he supervised at the facility.

“Sexual abuse of inmates is never tolerated. Today’s sentencing shows that those who abuse inmates will be held accountable,” said Douglas B. Bruce, Special Agent in Charge of the Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General, Denver Field Office.

“This officer abused his position of authority by harming an inmate and betrayed the trust of the federal government. Instead of providing safe imprisonment, Anglin violated his oath and the rights of this individual,” said Sean Kaul, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Phoenix Field Office. “The FBI is committed to strengthening trust in law enforcement by holding those who abuse their privileges and abandon their responsibilities accountable.”

The U.S. Department of Justice, Office of the Inspector General (Denver office) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Gayle Helart, William G. Voit, and Christine D. Keller, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: 2020-CR-00625-JJT

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021- 027_Anglin