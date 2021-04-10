Woman Sentenced to 31 Months for Arson

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Thursday, Angelica Nebria Malena Chalepah, 21, of Truxton, Arizona, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge John J. Tuchi to 31 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. Chalepah previously pleaded guilty to Arson.

On March 18, 2019, Chalepah set fire to a duplex residence located on the Havasupai Indian reservation. Chalepah had become angry with residents of the home and set it on fire after an argument, burning it to the ground. The two families who resided in the duplex were not home during the fire.

The victims are enrolled members of the Havasupai Indian Tribe. Chalepah is an enrolled member of the Wichita and Affiliated Tribes.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs – Office of Justice Services and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Christina Covault, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

