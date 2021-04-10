Parker Man Sentenced to Prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine

Arizona News

Parker, Arizona - On Thursday, Simon Calvin Simms Hiatt, 46, of Parker, Arizona was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Steven P. Logan to 108 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Hiatt previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

On November 19, 2018, officers from the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department contacted Hiatt in Parker, AZ during a traffic stop. While conducting a search of Hiatt’s passenger, an officer found a digital scale underneath her clothing that contained a white powdery substance inside. Officers then searched Hiatt’s vehicle and located more than half a pound of methamphetamine and a loaded firearm. Hiatt is an enrolled member of the Colorado River Indian Tribes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Colorado River Indian Tribes Police Department conducted the investigation in this case. Christina J. Reid-Moore, Assistant U.S. Attorney, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-19-00777-PHX-SPL

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-023_Hiatt