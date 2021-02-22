Charter School and Two Co-Founders Indicted for Fraud, Theft

Arizona News

Goodyear, Arizona - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a State Grand Jury indicted Incito Schools, along with its two co-founders, April Black and Amanda Jelleson, for a fraud scheme alleged to have occurred between November 2016 and November 2017. The defendants were arraigned in court on Wednesday morning.

The defendants are alleged to have provided falsified information, including paystubs, to the Maricopa County Superintendent's Office in order to obtain grant funding, which they then failed to provide to the appropriate teachers.



The defendants are charged with five felonies including Fraudulent Schemes and Artifices, two counts of Theft over $25,000, Conspiracy, and one count of Forgery. The total loss in this case is purported to be $567,802.



Special Agent Annalisa Madsen with the Attorney General's Office investigated the case. Assistant Attorney General Nicole Shaker will prosecute the case.



All defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.