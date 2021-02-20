FBI Identifies Jeepers Bandits

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - The Jeepers Bandits have been identified. Three men have been arrested on charges related to the armed robberies, including:

Noel Aragon, 22

Dakota Jones, 20

Justin Krause, 20

No one was physically injured during the robberies.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this case along with the Phoenix Police Department and Glendale Police for their work.

This case will be prosecuted through the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The FBI Violent Crimes Task Force is comprised of the Phoenix Police Department, Peoria Police Department, Scottsdale Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office FATE team, Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, and the FBI.