Sells Man Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Kidnapping, Assault, and Firearms Offenses

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - Daniel Escalante, 43, of Tucson, Arizona was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Rosemary Marquez to 15 years in prison. Escalante previously pleaded guilty on August 28, 2019, to one count of kidnapping, three counts of Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person.

On May 31, 2018, Escalante held a Tohono O’Odham minor hostage at a home in Sells, Arizona, for several hours. Over this time, he struck the minor with a baseball bat, cut her with a knife, and strangled her into unconsciousness. Escalante was also in possession of a firearm, which was prohibited due to his status as a previously convicted felon. Escalante is an enrolled member of the Tohono O'Odham Nation.

The Tohono O’Odham Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation in this case. Matthew C. Cassell and Christopher J. Curran, Assistant U.S. Attorneys, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

CASE NUMBER: CR-18-2666-TUC-RM-LAB

RELEASE NUMBER: 2021-004_Escalante