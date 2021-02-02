Phoenix Fireman Friendship

Arizona News

Phoenix, Arizona - Dan Volcko is a veteran Phoenix, Arizona fireman who came down with the COVID-19 virus and had to be hospitalized. Visitors were not allowed but Volcko’s coworkers were determined to see him and give him a lift, says the Association of Mature American Citizens. And so, they boarded their fire truck, backed up as close as they could to the hospital and climbed their ladder to pay their friend a window visit.

It got pretty “emotional,” according to one the fellow firemen on the scene. Volcko, who is in recovery, told reporters: "I never expected to find myself in that situation needing the help, and I've never been in that position where they've had to come comfort and be supportive in that way, so that was an unbelievable experience."