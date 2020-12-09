Border Patrol K-9 Helps Detect Fentanyl Pills at Checkpoint

Arizona News

Tucson, Arizona - U.S. Border Patrol agents discovered fentanyl in a sedan’s air conditioning unit at the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint near Amado, Arizona.

Tucson Sector agents encountered the 1999 Lincoln at the checkpoint around 4:45 p.m. After a K-9 alerted to the vehicle during an open air sniff, agents referred it to secondary inspection.

In their subsequent search of the car and its air conditioning system, agents seized a bag of blue pills that later tested positive for fentanyl. Agents also seized a GPS tracking device they believe smugglers used to track the vehicle’s location.

The bundle of pills weighed 1.50 pounds. The drugs have a street value of more than $16,000.

The U.S. citizen driver was arrested on federal drug smuggling charges. The case has since been referred to Homeland Security Investigations.